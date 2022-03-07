McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,722 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

