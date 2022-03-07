44 Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.