BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $18.60 on Monday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

