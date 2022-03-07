Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

