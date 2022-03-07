17 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.9% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $310.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

