Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.