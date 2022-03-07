Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $336.17 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $299.51 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

