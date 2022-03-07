Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

