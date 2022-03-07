Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

