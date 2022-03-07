Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

