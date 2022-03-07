Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

