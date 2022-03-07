Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,107 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $72,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $89.25 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

