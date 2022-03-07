Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,596 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $57,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

