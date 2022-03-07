Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $883.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.80 million and the highest is $895.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,998,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $335.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $166.08 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

