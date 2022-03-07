American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

