Plian (PI) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $37,493.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00104071 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 854,160,342 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

