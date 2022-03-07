Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 42,875 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $38,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

