Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.