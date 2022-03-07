Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will report $217.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.
In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
GBCI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
