Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will report $217.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.