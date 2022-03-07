Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 323,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRKA stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

