ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.19

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.