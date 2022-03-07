Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.60

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.
In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
