Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 723,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

