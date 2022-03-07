Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 3204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

