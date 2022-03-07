Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $109,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

ICE opened at $133.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

