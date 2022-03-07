Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT opened at $121.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

