Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $218,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

