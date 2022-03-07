SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $138.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

