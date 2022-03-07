Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $982.30 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $982.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.59 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.75 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

