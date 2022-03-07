E&G Advisors LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

