State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

