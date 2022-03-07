ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.97 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.12 or 0.06697216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.36 or 1.00003464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047374 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

