Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,547,425 shares of company stock worth $349,844,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

