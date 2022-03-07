Lemuel Amen Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Lemuel Amen purchased 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 886.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

