Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($35,019.46).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.60) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.07. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 109.40 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

