Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.