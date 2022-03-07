Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

