Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.57 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

