Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 6,445 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

