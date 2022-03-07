The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $329.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.46 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

