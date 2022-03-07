Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 9,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

IVW opened at $70.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

