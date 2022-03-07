Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.09 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21.

