Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 395 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58.
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
