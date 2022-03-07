-$0.07 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. Quantum reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 259,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17. Quantum has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

