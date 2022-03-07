PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $747,795 in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.42 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.