Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.