Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 20.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $31.46 on Monday. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.