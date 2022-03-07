BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE MUI opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

