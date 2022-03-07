Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NNN opened at $42.99 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

