Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SI opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

